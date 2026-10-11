Jack Schlossberg Shares Lighthearted Moment With Mother Caroline Kennedy: 'We Were Laughing So Hard'

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In a recent episode of Katie Couric’s podcast, "Next Question," Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy, shared a humorous moment he experienced with his mother while watching a clip from FX’s Love Story. Schlossberg, 33, recounted, “I showed her a clip of her, and we were laughing so hard.” The clip featured an exaggerated portrayal of Caroline, prompting laughter between mother and son.

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Jack Schlossberg Warns Fans About Fictionalized Story

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg recalled laughing with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, while watching her fictionalized portrayal in ‘Love Story’.

Schlossberg pointed out that fans should keep in mind that Love Story is a work of fiction. The series focuses on the life of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his relationship with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, culminating in their tragic deaths in a plane crash in 1999. He expressed that while the series may resonate with audiences, it is vital to understand the fictionalized nature of the narrative. “My uncle John was so cool, and it’s not surprising that people, once they remember who he was, want to dress like him and be like him. He was awesome,” Schlossberg stated. However, he also raised concerns about the sensationalization of his uncle’s romantic life, arguing that it overshadows the more serious contributions he made as a public servant. “We have a lot of serious problems facing our country and my family, we’re not just celebrities [or] icons. … He was a very serious person,” Schlossberg noted.

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Family Portrayal Draws More Criticism

Source: Katie Couric/YouTube Jack Schlossberg joked about his father Edwin Schlossberg’s portrayal and his unusual wardrobe in the series.

During the podcast, Schlossberg humorously remarked on the portrayal of his father, Edwin Schlossberg. “They had my dad dressed up in some plaid outfit. My dad’s the most stylish guy I’ve ever met, so it’s funny,” he said. Despite his lighthearted comments, he expressed disappointment over the unfavorable portrayal of his family. “The two nicest, most dignified private people in the whole world who do nothing but help others, yeah, [they weren’t portrayed favorably]. Whatever, who cares. [It was a] stupid show,” Schlossberg added.

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Kennedy Family Pushes Back on the Series

Source: MEGA Ryan Murphy produced 'Love Story,' which dramatized the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

The series, produced by Ryan Murphy, has faced backlash from the Kennedy family even before its premiere. They criticized the decision to dramatize the lives of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Schlossberg clarified that he has no issue with fans enjoying the show, but emphasized the need to recognize the serious issues that intersect with their family's story.

Source: MEGA Ryan Murphy’s series faced criticism from members of the Kennedy family before its premiere over its fictionalized portrayal of their lives.