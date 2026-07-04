Politics Jack Smith Says There Is 'No Way' He Will Be Intimidated by Donald Trump Source: mega Former Special Counsel Jack Smith blasted the notion of being intimidated by Donald Trump, calling it a 'grave miscalculation.' Lesley Abravanel July 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Special Counsel Jack Smith declared it a "grave miscalculation" for anyone to believe that President Donald Trump or his administration's attempts to intimidate him would stop him from speaking out. During an interview with MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace, Smith broke his silence to adamantly defend his past investigations and directly confront efforts to neutralize him. Smith stated there is "no way" he will be intimidated by political pressure or personal threats. “I am not going to be intimidated. And there’s no way in the world… if the thought was to go after me so that I wouldn’t speak up about the corruption that’s happening or speak up to defend these agents and prosecutors, that is a grave miscalculation. There is no way that I’m going to be intimidated,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Jack Smith spoke about his ties to Donald Trump.

He emphasized that targeting him to prevent him from defending his team of agents and prosecutors is a fundamental error on the part of the administration. Smith warned that the U.S. is facing an unprecedented "attack on the rule of law" under the current Trump administration. He argued that under Trump, the Department of Justice has jettisoned expertise and is "just not effective at doing their job anymore," pointing to the firing and "demonization" of career public servants.

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Source: MEGA Smith openly acknowledged that he could face an indictment by the Trump administration.

Smith openly acknowledged that he could face an indictment by the Trump administration as political retribution for his prosecutions but noted that it would not alter his resolve. Smith stated that his investigations developed "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that Trump engaged in criminal activity. Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Smith maintained that his team had powerful evidence to win convictions in both his 2020 election subversion and classified documents cases. Wallace asked Smith how it was possible that Trump was elected a second time after being convicted of multiple felonies, and whether he was feeling pessimistic about the future. “My view, Nicolle, is our country’s been a lot of things at a lot of different times, and what generally happens is when something really bad happens, Watergate, for example, we respond, and we get better as a result,” Smith said. “I’m not saying the Justice Department has been perfect every day, but the people I worked with, I saw people trying to move things in the right direction."

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Source: MEGA Smith resigned shortly before the inauguration.

Smith was originally appointed in 2022 to oversee federal criminal investigations into the octogenarian president, which resulted in indictments for handling classified materials and attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Following Trump's return to the presidency, those federal cases were dismissed, and Smith resigned shortly before the inauguration. This public appearance on MS NOW marks his most direct and unyielding post-resignation critique of the administration's impact on the American legal system.

Source: MEGA Jack Smith said he won't be 'intimidated' by the president.