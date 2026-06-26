Politics J.D. Vance Calls Embattled Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'Great Christian' Amid Jail Stint Source: MEGA J.D. Vance joked that imprisoned rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was a 'great Christian' in a 'cringe' explanation of inspiration for his memoir. Lesley Abravanel June 26 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an event promoting his memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, J.D. Vance jokingly explained a chapter titled "More Money, More Problems" was inspired by the posthumous Notorious B.I.G. track featuring disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Vance sarcastically referred to Combs as "the great Christian theologian P. Diddy." He immediately followed up with the clarification that, as the public found out over the last couple of years, Combs is "very much not a Christian or a theologian.” Combs is currently incarcerated, serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related convictions. He has also been hit with numerous sexual assault lawsuits. His projected release date was moved up to February 23, 2028, and he is participating in a drug-abuse rehabilitation program.

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J.D. Vance Dishes on Watergate

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance called incarcerated Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'great Christian theologian.'

In the same appearance at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, Calif., the 41-year-old vice president also dismissed the historical significance of the Watergate scandal, claiming it would only be a "12-hour news story" if it happened today. Vance argued that the idea of Watergate taking down a presidency today is "crazy" and claimed that "deep state" forces were responsible for removing Richard Nixon from office. Vance noted his own similarities to Nixon, stating: "Young senator, vice president, writes some bestselling books, is hated by the media... It kind of sounds like J.D. Vance. I've always liked Richard Nixon." He claimed Nixon's historical legacy is rightfully enjoying a "renaissance" due to his diplomatic achievements, such as opening relations with China and ending the Vietnam War.

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Source: MEGA The VP compared himself to Richard Nixon.

The remarks immediately sparked widespread criticism on social media and from political analysts, who described the minimization of the Watergate conspiracy — which involved a physical break-in at the Democratic National Committee and a subsequent executive cover-up — as "mind-boggling" considering Vance’s boss, President Donald Trump, is a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has been profiting off the presidency in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Vance’s book has also been the subject of much mockery and criticism, described by Slate’s Molly Olmstead as a "stiff and unimaginative political memoir" meant to deploy straw men in defense of the administration's policies. Social media critics blasted Vance as "smarmy" and "cringe" for his comments.

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The Memoir Received Poor Reviews

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's new memoir was hit with harsh reviews.

Barton Swaim of The Wall Street Journal savaged the memoir for "egregious sloppiness," specifically pointing out an instance in which Vance completely misread the takeaway from a research paper on parental leave. Swaim noted that the error typified Vance's "low regard he has for people who profess views he dislikes." Given that Communion centers heavily on Vance’s 2019 conversion to Catholicism, Catholic and secular commentators have accused him of weaponizing the faith for political ambition.

J.D. Vance Accused of Using His Wife

Source: MEGA A review of J.D. Vance's memoir accused him of reducing wife Usha to a political shield.