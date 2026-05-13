Jack White Bashes Donald Trump's Gold Statue After Evangelical Dedication Ceremony
May 13 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Jack White has never been shy about his political opinions, but his latest target, a towering gold statue of President Donald Trump, has struck a particularly loud chord.
The White Stripes frontman took to Instagram to mock the 22-foot “Don Colossus” statue unveiled at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, where evangelical pastor Mark Burns led a dedication ceremony. The statue, reportedly valued at $450,000, depicts Trump pumping his fist in a pose referencing his appearance after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024.
“The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don’t even CARE that they make no sense at all,” White wrote alongside an image of the statue.
A Statue That’s Hard to Ignore
The unveiling quickly became a flashpoint online, not just because of its size and symbolism, but because of the setting. Located on Trump’s private golf resort, the statue sits outside the bounds of public property, a detail that has shaped some of the response.
“While Jack White may not be a fan of the president’s gold statue it doesn’t matter because the statue is not on public or government property,” said human behavior expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “He is entitled to have whatever he wants on his own property including a life sized gold statue.”
For supporters, the statue is a tribute; for critics, it’s a symbol of excess and political spectacle.
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When Celebrities Weigh In
With large and engaged fan bases, celebrity reactions can quickly amplify a moment far beyond its original context.
“Because of their massive following when a rock star speaks their fans listen,” Glass noted.
White has been a consistent critic of Trump, previously calling him a “vile loser” and “the worst American of all time.” His latest comments also took aim at evangelical supporters who attended the dedication, echoing broader criticism of “golden calf” iconography.
Spectacle, Symbolism and Division
The statue has also drawn attention for its theatrical presentation and religious framing. Burns, who led the dedication, described it as representing “the miracle of God,” and pushed back on accusations of idol worship.
“Those who belong to the golf club or who can afford to play there will appreciate it. For them having a photo op with the statue may be a novelty, or for some, the closest they will get to the president,” Glass explained. “Jack White’s opinion means nothing except that he is fomenting more divisiveness in an environment or situation that doesn’t involve him.”