Jack White Bashes Donald Trump's Gold Statue After Evangelical Dedication Ceremony

Article continues below advertisement

Jack White has never been shy about his political opinions, but his latest target, a towering gold statue of President Donald Trump, has struck a particularly loud chord. The White Stripes frontman took to Instagram to mock the 22-foot “Don Colossus” statue unveiled at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, where evangelical pastor Mark Burns led a dedication ceremony. The statue, reportedly valued at $450,000, depicts Trump pumping his fist in a pose referencing his appearance after surviving an assassination attempt in 2024. “The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don’t even CARE that they make no sense at all,” White wrote alongside an image of the statue.

Article continues below advertisement

A Statue That’s Hard to Ignore

Source: @officialjackwhite/INSTAGRAM The 22-foot monument sparked backlash.

The unveiling quickly became a flashpoint online, not just because of its size and symbolism, but because of the setting. Located on Trump’s private golf resort, the statue sits outside the bounds of public property, a detail that has shaped some of the response.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics questioned the statue’s symbolism and spectacle.

“While Jack White may not be a fan of the president’s gold statue it doesn’t matter because the statue is not on public or government property,” said human behavior expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “He is entitled to have whatever he wants on his own property including a life sized gold statue.” For supporters, the statue is a tribute; for critics, it’s a symbol of excess and political spectacle.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Celebrities Weigh In

Source: MEGA Jack White’s comments fueled another political culture clash.

With large and engaged fan bases, celebrity reactions can quickly amplify a moment far beyond its original context. “Because of their massive following when a rock star speaks their fans listen,” Glass noted. White has been a consistent critic of Trump, previously calling him a “vile loser” and “the worst American of all time.” His latest comments also took aim at evangelical supporters who attended the dedication, echoing broader criticism of “golden calf” iconography.

Spectacle, Symbolism and Division

Source: MEGA Supporters defended the statue at Doral.