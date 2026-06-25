Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's 'Trust Issues' Are Starting to Show Despite 'Their Strong Chemistry,' Body Language Expert Claims
June 25 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship seems to have been going full speed ahead since they stepped out in public together, but the pair may have hit their first roadblock.
According to body language expert and psychic Inbaal Hongiman, their latest joint outing in Australia hinted at some turmoil.
Honigman said that "despite their strong chemistry shown... Kendall and Jacob face a tense period of uncertainty as trust becomes their biggest challenge."
"A hidden chapter of one person's dating history sparks major trust issues between the couple, which are beginning to show in the latest sighting," she spilled.
'Uncomfortable Truths Come to Light'
The expert believes their past romances may come "back to haunt them" as their own relationship "starts getting serious."
Honigman predicted exes will emerge with "shocking claims that threaten to turn everything upside down. The biggest problem isn't what happened in the past, it's that it was never fully disclosed."
"As uncomfortable truths come to light, both are left questioning how well they really know each other," Honigman added.
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Were Spotted in Australia
- Reserved Kendall Jenner 'Held Back' During Cozy Beach Date With Jacob Elordi, Body Language Expert Reveals
- Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Make 'Things Official' as They Take 'the Next Step in Their Relationship': Insider
- Are Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Dating? Inside Their Relationship as Rumors Intensify
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In recent photos, the Oscar nominee, 28, was seen walking his dog in Australia — his home country — alongside the model, 30.
Jenner had her blue jacket zipped all the way up, even partially covering her mouth, in addition to dark pants. She also tried to stay under the radar with a hair bandana and sunglasses.
Elordi donned a yellow coat with the hood up, pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses.
The stars kept their hands to themselves in the photos, and though they let their guard down once inside an eatery — with the actor taking off his hood and the reality star unzipping her jacket — the two showed no PDA.
Jenner had her hands on her hips at the register as Elordi paid.
The sighting counters another viral outing when they were spotted holding hands while vacationing in Japan.
When Did Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Start Dating?
As OK! reported, the twosome was allegedly set up by the 818 Tequila founder's sister Kylie Jenner. As romance rumors surfaced in April amid claims Kendall and the Euphoria alum were seen kissing at Coachella, a source told a news outlet, "They have been together for a couple of months already, and it's going well. They were an item as far back as early February, so it's been a while."
"It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond," they added.