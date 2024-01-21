Jacob Elordi Mocked for 'Kissing Booth' Movies During 'SNL' Monologue After Actor Called the Films 'Ridiculous'
Jacob Elordi bashed The Kissing Booth yet again in his Saturday Night Live monologue, on Saturday, January 20.
The actor, who previously denounced his participation in the teen romance films, began his live rant discussing his most recent movie, Saltburn.
“You might know me from Saltburn. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he said, before the show cut to the viral clip where his costar Barry Keoghan is naked while humping a grave.
“I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome,” Elordi joked.
He then proceeded to ask fan questions, with SNL cast member Sarah Sherman saying she thought his film was “absolutely gross.”
He replied, saying Saltburn wasn’t for everyone, to which Sherman said, “What the hell is a ‘Saltburn’? I’m talking about The Kissing Booth. Two people kissing on the mouth… ew!”
The audience erupted in applause and laughter before Elordi agreed, noting, “Yeah, you know what, kissing is kind of weird when you think about it.”
As OK! previously reported, Elordi recently divulged he never wanted to be part of The Kissing Booth movies despite them jumpstarting his career.
“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” the 26-year-old told GQ in November 2023. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”
The hunk, who starred in the films with ex-girlfriend Joey King, said the trilogy was a "one for them, one for me" film, meaning he took the big budget role so he was able to do smaller projects he loved.
“That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you,” he explained. “You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So, it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.”
“That’s probably why I’m so happy, because now judgment and comments on the internet and stuff, it’s…” he noted before adding, “I’m in the movie now."
Following the interview, King responded to Elordi’s remarks in a sit-down with Variety.
“I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way,” she said of Elordi’s claims.
“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” the 24-year-old shared, seemingly dissing Elordi, whom she dated from 2017-2018.
An insider later elaborated on how King supposedly really feels regarding Elordi’s comments.
“Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips,” the source claimed.
“He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious,” they added of Elordi.