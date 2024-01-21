Jacob Elordi Mocked for 'Kissing Booth' Movies During 'SNL' Monologue After Actor Called the Films 'Ridiculous'

“You might know me from Saltburn. Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he said, before the show cut to the viral clip where his costar Barry Keoghan is naked while humping a grave.

“I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome,” Elordi joked.