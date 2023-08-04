Will Smith Admits His Brood's Booming Success in 2010 Was 'Everything I Had Ever Dreamed' Despite 'Nobody' in His Family Being 'Happy'

Will gushed over his two children's accomplishments that year, saying, "Karate Kid came out in June, 'Whip My Hair' came out in October," referencing the movie that starred his son Jaden, 25, and the hit song his daughter Willow, 22, released.

"I'm building this dream of a family I've had in my mind. 'I'm going to do it better than my father did it,'" he recalled of his thoughts as a dad at the time, adding "We've talked about it, my father was abusive."