Jaime King Sets the Record Straight on Taylor Swift Friendship Amid Godson Wedding 'Snub' Drama

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Jaime King is setting the record straight about her friendship with Taylor Swift. People began questioning the status of their friendship after King’s 10-year-old son, Leo Thames Newman, who also happens to be Swift's godson, was absent from the singer's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3.

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Source: MEGA Jaime King made Taylor Swift her son's godmother as she believed its a 'spiritual commitment.'

King’s publicist, Jane Owen, however, told Page Six that the truth is not quite that dramatic. “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’ godmother is that they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances,” the publicist clarified.

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Jaime King’s Son Celebrated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Despite Missing Out on the MSG Party

Source: MEGA Jaime King's publicist clarified the reason behind the actress' son's absence from Taylor Swift's wedding.

Owen claimed that the main reason King’s son missed out on his Godmother’s wedding ceremony was that he is "still too young for a large adult wedding celebration." The couple reportedly welcomed over 1,000 guests from across the entertainment and sports worlds to witness them exchange their vows.

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Source: MEGA Jaime King and her son reportedly celebrated Taylor Swift's wedding during his summer break.

The publicist also stated that despite not being present at the wedding this past weekend, the pop star’s godson celebrated the occasion in his own way. “He and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” she revealed.

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Jaime King and Taylor Swift's Friendship Goes Back More Than a Decade

Source: MEGA Jaime King and Taylor Swift became friends after meeting for the first time in 2014.

Per the outlet, the White Chicks star and the "Midnight Rain" singer met at a Golden Globe Awards party in 2014. The pair hit it off instantly and soon became inseparable. The following year, the Code Name Banshee star welcomed her youngest son, Leo, in July 2015 and asked the Grammy-winning singer to be his godmother. However, a source told Page Six in April 2025 that the former best friends "hadn’t been in touch for a long time." The insider also stated that the actress "misses Taylor" and hopes that they would "reconnect at some point." "Jaime made Taylor her son’s godmother for a reason, and she wants to continue that friendship," the source added at the time.

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Source: MEGA Jason Kelce's two daughters served as flower girls for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.