Mike Tyson Admits He 'Still Struggles' With His Mental Health After Years of Drug Addiction

In a recent interview with Loaded magazine, he shared, "I still have struggles with my mental well being but thankfully I have better tools. I've learned a lot over the years from being a former drug addict. I understand my triggers and why I self sabotage."

"When I'm honest with myself and do that self inventory, I feel great," he continued. "I think many people want to blame others for their problems without realizing they are a part of their own story and they can redirect their life at any time. But that's only possible if you're honest with yourself about how you got to where you are now."