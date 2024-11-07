or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mike Tyson
OK LogoNEWS

Mike Tyson Admits He 'Still Struggles' With His Mental Health After Years of Drug Addiction

Photo of Mike Tyson.
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson overcame years of drug addiction issues.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mike Tyson revealed he's learned better coping skills over the years after overcoming drug addiction issues.

The professional boxer, 58, previously confessed he used to be a "full-blown cokehead," noting he first tried the illicit substance when he was only 11 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson still struggles mental health drug addiction
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson said he first tried cocaine when he was 11 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with Loaded magazine, he shared, "I still have struggles with my mental well being but thankfully I have better tools. I've learned a lot over the years from being a former drug addict. I understand my triggers and why I self sabotage."

"When I'm honest with myself and do that self inventory, I feel great," he continued. "I think many people want to blame others for their problems without realizing they are a part of their own story and they can redirect their life at any time. But that's only possible if you're honest with yourself about how you got to where you are now."

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson still struggles mental health drug addiction
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson said he's learned to understand why he 'self sabotages' after his addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyson also opened up about his decision to continue his boxing career, specifically when it comes to fighting much younger opponents, such as Jake Paul.

"I don't think I'm 58. Do you think I feel 58 when I'm fighting these young n------ in the gym, and they're bashing me them big strong mother-------, and I'm bashing them back?" he said in a recent podcast interview.

MORE ON:
Mike Tyson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson still struggles mental health drug addiction
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson is still boxing at 58 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"Listen, you can't compare me with other people my age because other people my age haven't been training as long, consistently as me," he added. "I'm just a different species of human being, I think, because I'm very active in what I do. I don't sit around and do nothing. It's going to be a wonderful evening, the city of Dallas is going to be entertained."

But his controversial career path isn't without its risks. As OK! previously reported, Tyson had a major health scare before his scheduled fight with Paul over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement
mike tyson health battle
Source: MEGA

Mike Tyson suffered a health scare before his scheduled fight with Jake Paul.

In a Netflix documentary, he confirmed he "went to the bathroom and I threw up blood" while he was flying to Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated event.

"The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar," he continued. "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous. I just wanted to get out of that f-------- hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.