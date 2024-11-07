Mike Tyson Admits He 'Still Struggles' With His Mental Health After Years of Drug Addiction
Mike Tyson revealed he's learned better coping skills over the years after overcoming drug addiction issues.
The professional boxer, 58, previously confessed he used to be a "full-blown cokehead," noting he first tried the illicit substance when he was only 11 years old.
In a recent interview with Loaded magazine, he shared, "I still have struggles with my mental well being but thankfully I have better tools. I've learned a lot over the years from being a former drug addict. I understand my triggers and why I self sabotage."
"When I'm honest with myself and do that self inventory, I feel great," he continued. "I think many people want to blame others for their problems without realizing they are a part of their own story and they can redirect their life at any time. But that's only possible if you're honest with yourself about how you got to where you are now."
Tyson also opened up about his decision to continue his boxing career, specifically when it comes to fighting much younger opponents, such as Jake Paul.
"I don't think I'm 58. Do you think I feel 58 when I'm fighting these young n------ in the gym, and they're bashing me them big strong mother-------, and I'm bashing them back?" he said in a recent podcast interview.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Listen, you can't compare me with other people my age because other people my age haven't been training as long, consistently as me," he added. "I'm just a different species of human being, I think, because I'm very active in what I do. I don't sit around and do nothing. It's going to be a wonderful evening, the city of Dallas is going to be entertained."
But his controversial career path isn't without its risks. As OK! previously reported, Tyson had a major health scare before his scheduled fight with Paul over the summer.
In a Netflix documentary, he confirmed he "went to the bathroom and I threw up blood" while he was flying to Los Angeles for the highly-anticipated event.
"The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar," he continued. "I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor whether I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though. That's when I got nervous. I just wanted to get out of that f-------- hospital bed. I don't want to die in a hospital bed. I want to die in the ring."