or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > James Van Der Beek
OK LogoNEWS

James Van Der Beek’s Former 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater Went to See Actor 3 Days Before His Shocking Death

Photo of Emma Slater and James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Emma Slater revealed she saw James Van Der Beek just three days before he died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emma Slater visited her former Dancing With the Stars partner James Van Der Beek just days before he passed away.

The dancer, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, shortly after news broke of the actor’s death, to honor his legacy and reflect on their final moments together.

Slater shared a throwback photo of Van Der Beek wrapping his arm around her waist as they stood in the sky box, smiling and waiting to receive their DWTS scores.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Emma Slater is grieving the loss of James Van Der Beek.
Source: MEGA

Emma Slater is grieving the loss of James Van Der Beek.

“My partner. My big brother. Over the many photos we’ve taken over the years, this one is still my favorite. Dancing and laughing. It’s what we do,” she expressed. “Nothing I can write seems ok. All those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance. We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together. It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of James Van Der Beek previously competed on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

James Van Der Beek previously competed on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Slater added how Van Der Beek, his wife, Kimberly, and his six kids were like “family” to her.

“I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for you and all you have done for me. Your kindness, patience and empathy for others is unmatched. Your wise advice. I will always marvel at the ability you had to master everything. Your school boy laugh I will never forget.”

MORE ON:
James Van Der Beek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of James Van Der Beek passed away at age 48.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek passed away at age 48.

The 37-year-old revealed she last saw the Dawson’s Creek alum on Sunday and told him how much he means to her for one final time.

“I’m so grateful that I got to see you on Sunday, to talk to you and to tell you for the millionth time how much I love you. We laughed together. And I promised I would feel your presence always, as I already have. Thank you ❤️,” she went on. “I’m lucky to have known the man that you are. You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you 🤍 I love you partner.”

How Did James Van Der Beek Die?

Image of James Van Der Beek had stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek had stage 3 colorectal cancer.

James passed away at age 48 on February 11, per a confirmation from a rep for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office at 6:44 a.m. The tragic news comes after the TV star’s stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in August 2023.

In March 2025, he admitted that his life felt fragile.

"This year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death,” he said at the time. “All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.