James Van Der Beek’s Former 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater Went to See Actor 3 Days Before His Shocking Death

Emma Slater visited her former Dancing With the Stars partner James Van Der Beek just days before he passed away. The dancer, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, shortly after news broke of the actor’s death, to honor his legacy and reflect on their final moments together. Slater shared a throwback photo of Van Der Beek wrapping his arm around her waist as they stood in the sky box, smiling and waiting to receive their DWTS scores.

“My partner. My big brother. Over the many photos we’ve taken over the years, this one is still my favorite. Dancing and laughing. It’s what we do,” she expressed. “Nothing I can write seems ok. All those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance. We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together. It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships.”

Slater added how Van Der Beek, his wife, Kimberly, and his six kids were like “family” to her. “I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for you and all you have done for me. Your kindness, patience and empathy for others is unmatched. Your wise advice. I will always marvel at the ability you had to master everything. Your school boy laugh I will never forget.”

The 37-year-old revealed she last saw the Dawson’s Creek alum on Sunday and told him how much he means to her for one final time. “I’m so grateful that I got to see you on Sunday, to talk to you and to tell you for the millionth time how much I love you. We laughed together. And I promised I would feel your presence always, as I already have. Thank you ❤️,” she went on. “I’m lucky to have known the man that you are. You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you 🤍 I love you partner.”

How Did James Van Der Beek Die?

