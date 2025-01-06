Jamie Foxx Reveals He Only Had a 5 Percent Chance to Live After Suffering Near Fatal Brain Bleed
Jamie Foxx confessed his nurse dubbed him a "five-percenter" — which means a patient who only has a five percent chance to survive — after he suffered a brain bleed which led to a stroke.
While attending the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, the actor also opened up on how much his daughters, Anelise and Corinne Marie Foxx, helped him recover after the near fatal health emergency.
"I say this all the time, when you dream about what you want to be, you don’t dream about tragedy," he explained to Variety. "You dream the good things, you dream the greatest life in the world. But when tragedy happens, you need somebody there that really loves you."
In a separate interview, he shared that he has a new outlook on life after his shocking near-death experience.
"You know how you take a picture on your cell phone and you hit that first filter and it brightens up? That’s the way life looks now," he told E! News. "Everything is altered."
"When it actually happens to you, you appreciate it more, I appreciate these moments more," he continued. "My two daughters in the back kept me alive … I’m just blessed, man."
- Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Praises Her Dad for 'Turning Tragedy to Comedy' After Terrifying Health Scare
- Jamie Foxx Is Out of the Hospital After Health Scare, His Daughter Confirms: 'He Was Playing Pickleball Yesterday'
- Actor Jamie Foxx 'On The Way To Recovery' After Suffering 'Medical Complication,' His Daughter Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Foxx was very private about his mysterious illness and did not publicly share details on his diagnosis until he filmed Netflix's What Had Happened Was.
In the standup special, he claimed it all started with a "bad headache," which eventually led to him falling into a coma for 20 days.
After his miraculous recovery, a source spilled the Django Unchained actor will "never take a second of life for granted again."
"He’s always been very fit, but now he treats his body like a temple," the source added. "[He] does meditation every morning and often twice a day. He does a lot of yoga and 80 percent of the time he eats very, very clean. Tons of green juices and organic fruits and veggies. Whole grains and high quality protein are also a big staple, food is medicine for him now ... He also doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He’s always been a very happy person but he’s just at a whole new level now, he walks around with a smile 24/7."