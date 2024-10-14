Jamie Foxx Reveals He's 'Filled With Nothing But Pure Joy' After First One-Man Show Since Health Scare
Jamie Foxx couldn't be happier to be back on stage!
The Ray actor took to Instagram to share photos from his one-man show, which provided what he called an "artistic explanation" of things that went "terribly wrong" with his health last year.
"God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy," he said in the lengthy caption on the Sunday, October 13, post.
"I have to thank you Atlanta, you showed up and you showed out," he continued. "I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were."
"When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show, I say no it’s an artistic explanation of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta, especially Piedmont Hospital, you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most," he added. "#nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance ❤️❤️❤️🍑🍑🍑 thank you ATLANTA."
In his carousel of photos, Foxx included powerful images of him wiping tears from his face on stage, hugging fans and playing the piano.
Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with love and support for the actor.
Music producer Breyon Prescott wrote, "The show you put on in Atlanta was one of the most amazing things I have witnessed in my 30 plus years in this business."
Comedian Kevin Hart chimed in, "Love you man!!!!!! Can’t wait to see it 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."
As OK! previously reported, Foxx briefly disappeared from the spotlight after suffering a mysterious medical issue in April 2023.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," a statement from daughter Corrinne read at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."
The 56-year-old later said he was first admitted to the hospital after having a bad headache. He said he was gone for "20 days" and didn't "remember anything," however, he has not publicly clarified what the medical complication was.