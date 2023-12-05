Jamie Foxx Visibly Emotional in First Public Appearance Since Health Scare: 'I Couldn't Actually Walk'
Jamie Foxx was visibly emotional at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Monday, December 4 — his first in-person appearance since his health scare occurred in April.
“I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things,” Foxx, who accepted said the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, began. “It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too...."
“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different," he added.
The actor, 55, then gave some more details about his mysterious illness.
“I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel,” he noted of the scary situation. “I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C’mon, now.'”
The Ray alum also clarified the rumors that he's not a copy of himself.
“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---,” he joked. "Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there's two phrases, one of two phrases we say. One is, 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'"
Lastly, Foxx gave a shout-out to his family and loved ones for helping him through such a difficult time.
“My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened," he said, adding that his pals such as Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia and Taraji P Henson are people who you need in your corner.
“I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus,'" he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, in July, Foxx gave some minor details about his health complication.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he didn't say much over the past few months.
Foxx noted he went to "h--- and back" amid his recovery, but declared, “I am on my way back.”