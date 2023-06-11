Jamie Foxx's Health Scare: Everything to Know About the Frightening Situation
Jamie Foxx has had a scary few months!
The beloved actor was hospitalized in early April for a mysterious health issue. Since then, his daughter has provided updates on his condition, though the Baby Driver alum has mostly kept off social media during this tough time. The family have been private regarding the incident, sharing very few details, but the Django Unchained star is seemingly on the mend!
On Tuesday, April 12, Corrine Foxx made the initial announcement that her father was struggling with a "medical complication." She reported that Jamie was rushed to the hospital the day prior along with a statement from the brood.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she penned.
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she added.
About a month following his check in at the medical facility, news outlets began spreading rumors that the 55-year-old's condition had grown much worse. One publication even claimed his family was "preparing for the worst."
However, Corrine took to social media to debunk the speculation, assuring fans the patriarch was doing just fine.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year-old wrote on May 12. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"
At the end of May, a source shared their knowledge on the Miami Vice alum's feelings since the incident.
"Jamie's taking his health scare seriously. This was a wake-up call. He may slow down a bit, but he’ll never stop working. Jamie loves the hustle," the insider explained.
"Jamie has only wanted her to speak for him. That's who he trusts the most," the source said about Corrine, also adding that the Oscar winner has a "long road ahead of him," but "everyone is being very optimistic — including Jamie."
In early June, Hollywood reporter A.J. Benza claimed the Texas native was "partially paralyzed and blind" from the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," the podcast host and journalist alleged.
"The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," Benza said as he insisted his source for the information was "someone in the room."
However, Jamie's rep quickly shot down this assumption, calling the claim "completely inaccurate."