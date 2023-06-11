Jamie Foxx's Health Scare: Everything to Know About the Frightening Situation

On Tuesday, April 12, Corrine Foxx made the initial announcement that her father was struggling with a "medical complication." She reported that Jamie was rushed to the hospital the day prior along with a statement from the brood.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she penned.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she added.