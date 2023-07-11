Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Great' After Hospitalization Despite Fan Concern That Something Is Off With the Star
Though fans may believe otherwise, Jamie Foxx is apparently "doing great" after his months-long health scare.
After the Django Unchained star, 55, was seen on Sunday, July 9, aboard a boat cruising down the Chicago River, marking his first public appearance since he was hospitalized, an insider close to the actor and his camp insisted he is "doing really really well."
"He is just taking it easy," they added, noting Foxx is still "not really having any visitors or anything like that yet."
Foxx appeared to be in good spirits over the weekend, smiling bright and throwing up a peace sign as he enjoyed the summer sunshine.
Following the boat excursion, he took to Twitter for the first time since his health scare, writing: "Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," giving a shout out to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.
Foxx making his return to the public sphere comes after his daughter Corrinne confirmed on Wednesday night, April 12, that her dad suffered a "medical complication."
The famous offspring then revealed on Friday, May 12, that the A-lister had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," after reports surfaced that the Foxx family was "preparing for the worst."
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she began her update, noting he was even "playing pickleball yesterday!"
And while Foxx appears to be on the up-and-up, some people aren't buying that everything is actually A-OK behind closed doors.
One critic replied to his tweet about the "boat life," declaring: "Nah something ain’t right," while another doubled down, "After all this brother been through there hasn’t been any real confirmation of him actually coming out speaking for himself or thanking fans for the love and support? Something ain’t right! What’s so hard about doing a real time proof of life. I hope he is well, but this is fishy."
"I met the real Jamie Foxx when he was alive and had all his motor skills, this is not Jamie Foxx. Something is very off," speculated a third.
Meanwhile, Foxx did take a moment to praise his fans back in May, sharing on Instagram: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."
