Sin City Rebound: Jamie Foxx Hits Vegas After Being 'Through H--- and Back'
Jamie Foxx is on his way back!
Last week, the Annie alum was spotted in Las Vegas for the first time since he experienced a serious health scare due to a "medical complication" in April.
On Friday, July 21, just before he came clean about his health crisis, he was seen promoting Bet MGM while filming an upcoming ad for the business.
"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊," he penned alongside a snap of himself and an MGM branded F1 style car.
Fans of the Django Unchained actor took to the comments section to address Foxx's long absence online due to his mysterious illness.
"Sir. You've got some explaining to do," one person penned, while another said, "Y'all want that man to say something so bad 😂."
As OK! previously reported, soon after, the father-of-two shared a video informing his 16.7 million followers about the sickness he's faced over the last several months.
"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he began the Instagram Reel.
"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he added as to why he kept his condition hush-hush.
The Oscar winner then gave credit to his sister Deondra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for getting him through these tough times.
"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video," he continued. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."
"But I did go to h--- and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work," he explained. "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got. I am on my way back."
