Jamie Foxx 'Not Himself' After Being Hospitalized for Mystery Illness: Source
Jamie Foxx is still on the long road to recovery.
According to insiders, the actor is "still not himself" after he was hospitalized in April for a mystery illness that sidelined him from his upcoming project Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.
"He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," a source noted of Foxx. "He has the tightest circle around him."
The latest update about Annie star's health battle comes as his They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega gave insight into how his pal was doing. "He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," the concerned friend shared during a Tuesday, June 27, interview.
"He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return," Boyega continued. "I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro."
Foxx's family has stayed quiet about what exactly landed the the 55-year-old in the hospital, but they have thanked the public for their nice messages. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," his daughter Corrine Foxx wrote in an April 12 Instagram post.
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she added of the outpouring of support for her father.
In the weeks after the news broke, sources gave some insight into Foxx's recovery process. "Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country. The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly," the insider claimed.
"They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic," the source continued. "Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic."
