Jamie Foxx Is 'Still Pretty Fragile' as Family 'Keeps His Condition Very Quiet': Source
Where is Jamie Foxx?
A source recently shared the actor had spent weeks in an Atlanta hospital and was later moved to a Chicago rehabilitation center since his health scare was announced in April.
"Jamie's family is keeping his condition very quiet," the insider shared. "He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn't want anyone seeing him like that."
The last update regarding the Django Unchained star's health was from his daughter Corrine Foxx after a news outlet alleged the family was "preparing for the worst."
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year-old posted to Instagram.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.
Despite Corrine's claims, "friends are worried" about the star, the source said. "No one has gotten real answers on what exactly happened and how Jamie is recovering. The lack of information is making some people wonder if the situation is worse than his family is letting on."
As OK! previously reported, while the 55-year-old and his brood have not given much detail on his health, Jamie's They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega told People he spoke with the celeb recently.
"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," Boyega said on Tuesday, June 27, at the They Cloned Tyrone premiere. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."
"I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," he continued about the Annie alum.
At the same event, producer Datari Turner commented on Jamie's health woes.
"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon," he said.
