Jamie Foxx's Costar John Boyega Claims Actor Is 'Doing Well' Despite 'Medical Complication': 'We Love You, Bro'
According to John Boyega and Datari Turner, Jamie Foxx is doing just fine!
Following the latter's hospitalization in April, his colleagues shared a positive update on his well-being at the Hollywood premeire of their flick They Cloned Tyrone.
"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," Boyega said to a news outlet on Tuesday, June 27, referring to his personal call with Foxx. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."
"I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," he added about the Annie alum, who was notably absent from the premiere.
Turner also weighed in on the father-of-two's condition.
"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon," he shared.
As OK! previously reported, Foxx has not made any public appearances since his daughter Corrine Foxx announced he was hospitalized on April 12.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on social media at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she added.
Though there have been very few updates on his condition, Corrine posted a message about her father's recovery in May after a publication claimed the brood was "preparing for the worst."
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year old penned, debunking the rumors about her dad.
