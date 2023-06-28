Jamie Foxx's Costar John Boyega Claims Actor Is 'Doing Well' Despite 'Medical Complication': 'We Love You, Bro'

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," Boyega said to a news outlet on Tuesday, June 27, referring to his personal call with Foxx. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

"I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," he added about the Annie alum, who was notably absent from the premiere.