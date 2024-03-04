'I'm Going to Tell You What Happened': Jamie Foxx Will Address Rumors About His Mystery Illness Through His 'Stand-Up Routes'
Jamie Foxx is back to his funny self.
On Sunday night, March 3, the beloved actor made a rare public appearance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles.
While accepting a Producers Award, the 56-year-old expressed his gratitude with an emotional — yet hysterical — speech, in part about the mysterious health battle he faced last year.
"I’m so thankful," Foxx declared, admitting to the crowd he gets "emotional" speaking about the obstacles he privately overcame following his hospitalization in April 2023.
"Cherish life, man," the Django Unchained star advised, noting, "I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here" throughout the "dire" situation.
As he joked about his newfound appreciation for water, Foxx continued, "my daughter thinks sometimes I'm too thankful nowadays."
Addressing the elephant in the room, Foxx acknowledged, "everybody wants to know what happened" regarding the lack of information The Burial actor has provided about his secretive health scare.
"I'm going to tell you what happened," said the dad-of-two, who shares his daughters, Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 15, with different women from previous relationships. "But I gotta tell you in my own way."
Foxx — who looked healthy at the awards show in a sophisticated all-black suit set — hinted he'll speak about his hospitalization through his "stand-up routes" rather than in an interview or some sort of public statement.
It's been almost one year since Foxx was first hospitalized following a mystery "medical complication." At the time, he'd been filming Back in Action with costar Cameron Diaz.
His eldest daughter was the first to reveal the news about his health battle, however, a string of alleged reports contradicted information regarding his status — even after Foxx himself confirmed in a May 2023 Instagram post that he was on the mend and thanked fans for their support.
As his loved ones continued to provide positive updates, Foxx returned to the social media app to further discuss his health woes in July 2023.
Though the Ray star failed to share specifics in terms of what he went through, Foxx squashed rumors he'd been partially paralyzed and went blind.
"I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through," he said at the time. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man."
Foxx elaborated: "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."
"I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," he explained. "I went to h--- and back … And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work."