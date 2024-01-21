Jamie Foxx Spotted Back on Movie Set With Cameron Diaz 9 Months After Health Emergency
Jamie Foxx is Back in Action!
On Saturday, January 21, the 56-year-old was spotted alongside Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Georgia, while on the set of their upcoming movie, Back in Action.
This was the first time to movie has started filming since Foxx’s April 2023 health scare, which left him out of work for months.
The duo appeared to be in a good mood as they were seen walking outside in casual looks.
The 51-year-old blonde beauty wore gray cargo-style pants paired with a white shirt and cream cardigan, while the They Cloned Tyrone actor sported navy pants and a dark gray sweater.
As OK! previously reported, Foxx largely stepped out of the spotlight following his health emergency, however, the star’s daughter Corinne Foxx uploaded updates about his condition.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote on April 12, 2023. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she added.
On December 4, 2023, Foxx got emotional at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles, where he made his first public appearance since the incident.
“I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things,” Jamie, who accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, began. “It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too...."
“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different," he continued.
He then divulged more details about his mysterious health scare, which he has largely been private about.
“I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel,” he said of the scary situation. “I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C’mon, now.'”
“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---,” he quipped. "Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there's two phrases, one of two phrases we say. One is, 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'"
To conclude he thanked those who helped him through the tough time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened,” he said. “I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'"
Page Six reported on Foxx and Diaz's outing.