Cameron Diaz Denies Jamie Foxx's Bad Behavior Made Her Quit Acting: 'He's Such a Special Person'
Cameron Diaz is coming to Jamie Foxx's defense.
On the Tuesday, December 19, episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the Bad Teacher actress confessed she "really hated" hearing all of the rumors that swirled about Foxx’s behavior while filming her new flick, Back in Action.
"You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?'" she said, referring to the gossip that the "Blame It" singer was allegedly "making everything miserable" on set which supposedly made her want to quit acting.
"Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much," she continued. "He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun."
Diaz shared that while there were "hiccups" during filming, they were "natural things that happen."
She also chose not to comment on Foxx's mysterious illness that left him unable to walk for a time.
"That’s something that is not my place to speak about," she explained. "When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy. He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].'"
As OK! previously reported, the Django Unchained star was hospitalized on Thursday, April 11, after suffering an unnamed medical complication. A source later spilled Diaz was left "shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis."
"One day they were working together [on set of the film], and the next he was just gone," the source continued. "She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet."
Foxx spoke out about his illness at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles earlier this month.
"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," he said. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too....It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different."
"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," he noted. "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C’mon, now.'"
"My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened," he continued. "I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'"