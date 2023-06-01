Jane Fonda, 85, Spotted in Wheelchair at LAX 6 Months After Revealing Her Cancer Was in Remission
Jane Fonda was seen being pushed in a wheelchair around Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, nearly six months after announcing her cancer was officially in remission.
The Grace and Frankie star looked as elegant as ever, sporting a black jacket and a deep purple sweater over a white, button up shirt. She completed the look with matching black pants, a small black bag, a light-framed pair of sunglasses and a face mask to help keep her safe from further health risks.
Last September, the beloved 80 for Brady actress took to social media with a somber post announcing that she'd been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and had already started chemo treatments.
"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she explained at the time. "I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."
"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she said, nearing the post's conclusion. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone."
Throughout her treatments, Fonda remained positive and optimistic, noting only a few days after her announcement that she was feeling "stronger than I have in years."
However, the 85-year-old Hollywood starlet also admitted in mid-November of that year that she was being "realistic" about the time that she had left in the world.
"When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you," she said. "I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later."
One month after candidly reflecting on her life and how much longer it would last, Fonda again took to social media with good news, revealing that her cancer was in remission.
Calling it the "best birthday present ever," she gushed that she felt so "blessed" and so "fortunate."
HollywoodLife reported the photos of Fonda at LAX.