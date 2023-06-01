Jane Fonda, 85, Spotted in Wheelchair at LAX 6 Months After Revealing Her Cancer Was in Remission

Jane Fonda was seen being pushed in a wheelchair around Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, nearly six months after announcing her cancer was officially in remission.

The Grace and Frankie star looked as elegant as ever, sporting a black jacket and a deep purple sweater over a white, button up shirt. She completed the look with matching black pants, a small black bag, a light-framed pair of sunglasses and a face mask to help keep her safe from further health risks.