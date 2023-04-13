Janelle Brown Reacts To Christine's Engagement To David Woolley After Whirlwind Romance Causes Concern
Despite rumors of concern surrounding Christine Brown's whirlwind romance with David Woolley, Janelle Brown is showing her support.
After the 50-year-old announced her engagement to her boyfriend of less than a year on Thursday, April 13, her former sister wife and close friend was one of the first to congratulate the lovebirds.
Taking to the comments section of Christine's Instagram post showing the new diamond jewel on that finger, Janelle, 53, replied: "Hurray!!!"
Though her response was less enthusiastic than the thousands of Sister Wives fans who are flooding the comments section, it seemed to be a step in the right direction following rumors that Janelle was not on board with Christine's new relationship.
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," an insider spilled after Christine went Instagram official with David on Valentine's Day. "She thinks it's too much too soon," following the mother-of-six's split from Kody Brown.
As OK! reported, Christine announced she was leaving the Brown family patriarch in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. Nearly one year later, Janelle confirmed she too had left their former husband, and while the ladies were once close amid the demise of both their respective relationships with Kody, everything changed when David came into the picture.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Could Very Simply' Win Two Former Wives' Hearts Back, Spills Source
- Janelle Brown Is 'Disgusted' By Christine's Rebound Relationship, Spills Source: 'It's Not Appropriate'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Silences Feud Rumors After Announcing She's Teaming Up With Janelle For New Contest: 'We're Super, Super Excited'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," said the insider, who added that Janelle is "upset" that Christine is "spending all the time with him."
Aside from losing time with Christine, Janelle is also not a fan of their constant PDA online, claimed the source. She "doesn't agree that it should've been so public so quickly. She's not about it."
Christine has been boasting about her seemingly perfect relationship with David ever since their big debut earlier this year, constantly referring to him as "My King" who "treats me like his Queen."
"I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it," she told a news outlet while announcing her engagement. "I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”