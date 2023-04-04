Janelle Brown Is 'Disgusted' By Christine's Rebound Relationship, Spills Source: 'It's Not Appropriate'
Janelle Brown is not giving her stamp of approval on Christine Brown's new romance with David Woolley.
As Christine continues to take to social media to gush over her new man following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown, her former close friend's feelings about the situation remain unwavering.
"Janelle is really disgusted with Christine," an insider told a news outlet, noting: "She finds it repulsive."
"It's not appropriate for her at all," they added of how Janelle apparently feels about Christine going so public with her blossoming relationship.
What's more, "Janelle feels Christine abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant," said the source.
Janelle has been by Christine's side since she announced the end of her marriage of more than 25 years to Kody, with her following in the 50-year-old's footsteps months later. Despite their close relationship, it seems the new man in Christine's life is tearing the duo apart.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," another insider spilled in March after Christine and David went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day, as the 53-year-old thinks her fellow former sister wife is going overboard with the PDA.
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," they continued. "She thinks it's too much too soon."
And it seems Janelle isn't the only one questioning the new romance, as the insider teased some of the other relatives are "having a hard time trusting" David.
In fact, Christine and Kody's son Paedon publicly addressed his mom's whirlwind romance late last month.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" the 24-year-old said in a recent TikTok.
Despite thinking David is a "wonderful guy," Paedon pointed out that Christine just got out of a bad relationship with his dad, so she should pump the brakes on going all in on another romance so soon.
Ever since Christine and David debuted their relationship, they have called each other "soulmate" on social media and continue to gush about how perfect their relationship is.
