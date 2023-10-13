Jared Kushner Claims Chuck Schumer Said He Would 'Go to Jail' Over Russia Investigation

Schumer, the senior senator from New York, served as the Democratic minority leader in the U.S. Senate during the presidency of Donald Trump, who is Kushner's father-in-law and former boss in the White House.

Schumer has held the position of majority leader since 2021. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, worked as his chief adviser both during the campaign trail and in the White House.

During Donald's tenure, there were numerous investigations and speculations regarding his links to Russia and possible interference by Moscow in the 2016 U.S. election.

Jared's interactions with high-ranking Russians were scrutinized, and former Washington Post editor Marty Baron claims in his memoir that Jared tried to have him fired over the newspaper's reporting.