Jared Kushner Claims Chuck Schumer Said He Would 'Go to Jail' Over Russia Investigation
Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, has upset Jared Kushner's mother by telling her friends that her son would go to jail over his ties to Russia.
Kushner mentioned this incident during an interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast."
He shared that he tried to reassure his mother that they had done nothing wrong, but she would call him, concerned about the conversations she had with friends who had spoken to Schumer.
According to Kushner, "Our friends on the Upper East Side were talking with Chuck Schumer, who says Jared's going to jail."
Schumer, the senior senator from New York, served as the Democratic minority leader in the U.S. Senate during the presidency of Donald Trump, who is Kushner's father-in-law and former boss in the White House.
Schumer has held the position of majority leader since 2021. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, worked as his chief adviser both during the campaign trail and in the White House.
During Donald's tenure, there were numerous investigations and speculations regarding his links to Russia and possible interference by Moscow in the 2016 U.S. election.
Jared's interactions with high-ranking Russians were scrutinized, and former Washington Post editor Marty Baron claims in his memoir that Jared tried to have him fired over the newspaper's reporting.
Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice, conducted investigations and issued a detailed report. While he did not establish collusion between the Trump camp and Moscow, he did not exonerate Donald either.
Robert presented significant evidence of possible obstruction of justice. Despite this, Donald claimed vindication with the support of his second attorney general, William Barr.
Since Trump's defeat in the 2020 election, Jared has distanced himself from his father-in-law's political operation. However, Donald continues to dominate the Republican primary for 2024 despite facing 91 criminal charges and other legal threats.
Although Jared has tried to distance himself, his own business dealings have attracted attention, particularly the lucrative links to Saudi investors that critics argue are connected to his time as a White House aide.
As OK! previously reported, Jared recently said that he believes his father-in-law is the only man capable of restoring peace in the Middle East.
Donald's son-in-law said, "I do think that the region has tremendous potential, it's just been held back by bad policy, bad leadership, bad objectives. When President Trump left office in 2021, the Middle East was really on a very positive trajectory, and if the right things happen, it can continue to be so."
"Now, under President Joe Biden, this is the second war that's broken out in the world, and when you have weak leadership, the world becomes a less safe place," he continued. "My hope and prayers are that President Trump is reelected and that he's able to then restore calm and peace and prosperity to the world."
