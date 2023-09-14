O.J. Simpson Faces Backlash After Bizarrely Comparing Aaron Rodgers' Injury to 9/11: 'Ridiculously Tone-Deaf'
O.J. Simpson found himself in hot water on social media after making an offensive comparison between professional football and the 9/11 attacks.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was severely injured during a Monday, September 11, NFL game. It was later confirmed that he had torn his Achilles tendon and would be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
During a Wednesday, September 13, appearance on sports show Is It What It Is, Simpson weighed in on the season-altering setback.
"The Jets are still gonna be good," he said. "They got that defense, and [Zach Wilson] learned a lot from Aaron. Unfortunately, 9/11 is just a bad day to New York."
Following the release of the episode, critics took to social media to slam Simpson for his insensitive comments about the horrific tragedy that left nearly 3,000 dead.
"Sometimes you get those people that just need to shut the F--- up," one user wrote, while another added, "That was ridiculously tone-deaf. It was asinine. There's no way a player's injury deserves the same breath as 9/11."
Other users on X — formerly known as Twitter — brought up his infamous murder trial that ended in October 1995 when the former NFL pro was acquitted.
"Yes, OJ Simpson saying '9/11 is just a bad day for New York' is classless and tone deaf AF, but it's not like he murdered two innocent people. Oh, right," one person commented, referring to the common belief that Simpson had actually been guilty, as another penned, "If anyone knows anything about the murder of innocent human beings, it’s OJ Simpson."
The same day as Simpson's episode premiered, Rodgers, 39, took to Instagram to thank his fans and friends for their outpouring love and support.
"I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," he said on Wednesday, September 13. "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."