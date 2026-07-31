Jared Leto Had List of 'Several Odd Requests' While Filming 'Tron: Ares' Before New Sexual Assault Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto reportedly had a list of unusual demands while filming Tron: Ares before a new wave of sexual assault allegations surfaced against the Oscar winner. According to a production source who spoke to Page Six, Leto "made several odd requests during filming" while working on the upcoming Disney sequel. The insider also claimed they never witnessed the actor behave in a sexually inappropriate manner on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Allegedly Made Unusual Demands on the 'Tron: Ares' Set

Source: MEGA A production source claimed Jared Leto asked cast and crew to avoid eye contact on the set of 'Tron: Ares.'

The source claimed Leto asked cast and crew members not to make "eye contact of any kind" with him during production. They also alleged the Morbius actor followed a strict fish-only diet while filming. According to the insider, Leto wanted fresh fish prepared for him every day, and requested that a fisherman be brought to the set. While the source believed the studio never hired a full-time fisherman, they claimed production staff explored whether the request could be accommodated. The insider also alleged that Leto remained in character throughout filming and refused to speak out of character while cameras were not rolling.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Colleague Claimed Jared Leto Created an Uncomfortable Work Environment

Source: MEGA A former colleague claimed Jared Leto created an uncomfortable work environment while touring with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Another person who previously toured with Leto's band, 30 Seconds to Mars, also spoke to Page Six and described working with the musician as difficult. "He’s not a good guy. There’s no soul behind his eyes," the former colleague claimed. They added, "He was a horrible vibe while working with him and he made people uncomfortable." The source also revealed, "It was really hard to talk to him, if he even tried to talk to us." However, the source further alleged Leto expected assistants to handle small personal tasks, including holding doors open and carrying his cape. They admitted, "Everyone in the music industry knows there was going to be a day of reckoning for him."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

BBC Documentary Featured Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jared Leto

Source: MEGA The BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret' detailed allegations made against Jared Leto.

The claims about Leto's behavior on set came as the BBC released the documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, released on July 29, in which 10 women accused the actor and musician of sexual misconduct. According to the documentary, several women using pseudonyms alleged incidents that took place between 2002 and 2016, when they said they were 16 to 18 years old, while Leto was in his 30s and 40s. The BBC reported that it corroborated many of the allegations through interviews, photographs, messages, and other supporting material.

Jared Leto Denied the Allegations Featured in BBC Documentary

Source: MEGA Jared Leto denied the sexual misconduct allegations featured in the BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.'