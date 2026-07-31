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Jared Leto Had List of 'Several Odd Requests' While Filming 'Tron: Ares' Before New Sexual Assault Allegations

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Source: MEGA

Jared Leto reportedly had a list of unusual requests during the production of 'Tron: Ares.'

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July 31 2026, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET

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Jared Leto reportedly had a list of unusual demands while filming Tron: Ares before a new wave of sexual assault allegations surfaced against the Oscar winner.

According to a production source who spoke to Page Six, Leto "made several odd requests during filming" while working on the upcoming Disney sequel. The insider also claimed they never witnessed the actor behave in a sexually inappropriate manner on set.

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Jared Leto Allegedly Made Unusual Demands on the 'Tron: Ares' Set

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Image of a production source claimed Jared Leto asked cast and crew to avoid eye contact on the set of 'Tron: Ares.'
Source: MEGA

A production source claimed Jared Leto asked cast and crew to avoid eye contact on the set of 'Tron: Ares.'

The source claimed Leto asked cast and crew members not to make "eye contact of any kind" with him during production. They also alleged the Morbius actor followed a strict fish-only diet while filming.

According to the insider, Leto wanted fresh fish prepared for him every day, and requested that a fisherman be brought to the set. While the source believed the studio never hired a full-time fisherman, they claimed production staff explored whether the request could be accommodated.

The insider also alleged that Leto remained in character throughout filming and refused to speak out of character while cameras were not rolling.

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Former Colleague Claimed Jared Leto Created an Uncomfortable Work Environment

Image of a former colleague claimed Jared Leto created an uncomfortable work environment while touring with Thirty Seconds to Mars.
Source: MEGA

A former colleague claimed Jared Leto created an uncomfortable work environment while touring with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Another person who previously toured with Leto's band, 30 Seconds to Mars, also spoke to Page Six and described working with the musician as difficult.

"He’s not a good guy. There’s no soul behind his eyes," the former colleague claimed.

They added, "He was a horrible vibe while working with him and he made people uncomfortable."

The source also revealed, "It was really hard to talk to him, if he even tried to talk to us."

However, the source further alleged Leto expected assistants to handle small personal tasks, including holding doors open and carrying his cape.

They admitted, "Everyone in the music industry knows there was going to be a day of reckoning for him."

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BBC Documentary Featured Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Jared Leto

Image of the BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret' detailed allegations made against Jared Leto.
Source: MEGA

The BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret' detailed allegations made against Jared Leto.

The claims about Leto's behavior on set came as the BBC released the documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, released on July 29, in which 10 women accused the actor and musician of sexual misconduct.

According to the documentary, several women using pseudonyms alleged incidents that took place between 2002 and 2016, when they said they were 16 to 18 years old, while Leto was in his 30s and 40s.

The BBC reported that it corroborated many of the allegations through interviews, photographs, messages, and other supporting material.

Jared Leto Denied the Allegations Featured in BBC Documentary

Image of Jared Leto denied the sexual misconduct allegations featured in the BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.'
Source: MEGA

Jared Leto denied the sexual misconduct allegations featured in the BBC documentary 'Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.'

The documentary also featured interviews with two former employees of Thirty Seconds to Mars, who recalled alleged interactions between Leto and teenage girls.

Leto denied all of the allegations in a statement to Page Six.

He said, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life."

Leto added, "These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

The latest accusations followed similar allegations published in an Air Mail report in June 2025, which Leto also denied.

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