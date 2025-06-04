Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Escort Insists Rapper 'Never Touched Him' During 'Freak Offs' With Cassie Ventura Amid Sexuality Claims
One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' former escorts has broken their silence about the rapper's "freak off" parties.
Shawn Dearing, 37, was one of more than 10 men hired by the Bad Boy Records founder and his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to perform wild sexual acts with the "Long Way 2 Go" singer throughout her and Combs' decade-long relationship.
In a new interview published Tuesday, June 3, Dearing spoke out for the first time about being hired by Combs for "more than a dozen" "freak off" sessions through a website called Cowboys4Angels under the alias "Skyler," which Ventura testified about in federal district court last month amid the music mogul's ongoing trafficking and racketeering trial.
Escort Breaks Silence About 'Freak Offs'
Dearing said the identities of Ventura and Combs were not revealed to him until he met them in-person for the first time at some point around the end of 2014 and the start of 2015. The ex-escort had only been informed by Cowboy4Angels founder Garren James that the clients were "A-list."
Noting it was only ever "me, him and her" during the sessions, Dearing insisted he never had intercourse with Combs — who was recently accused by his rap rival Suge Knight of having "s-- with too many higher up" males in the music industry to "get convicted" of the charges made against him.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Never Touched' Escort Shawn Dearing
"He never touched me. We did everything under his direction," the former escort explained, stating how the "freak off" gatherings would either take place at a bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel or a condo off of Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles, which he thinks belonged to Ventura.
When asked whether he ever witnessed Combs physically abuse Ventura, Dearing admitted he did "notice forms" of what he described as "psychological" abuse.
Cassie Ventura Was Under Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Control' at 'Freak Offs'
Dearing believed Ventura's "kindness" was "being abused in [an] improper manner."
"She was there under his control, and there was that knowing and understanding that if she didn't do what he said — I don't know what the consequences could have been, but I could tell there was that constant energy of knowing that we must perform for him or else," he claimed.
Dearing had only great things to say about Ventura during his interview, calling her "so uplifting" and "the kindest and most respectful person."
Cassie Ventura Was 'Genuine' During 'Freak Offs'
"She was genuine throughout the whole experience," he expressed. "You got me tearing up! I want what’s best for her, honestly, because she … she's a bad--- lady, man. She's awesome. So I want her respect first and foremost."
As for why Dearing has chosen now to come forward about his past with Combs and Ventura, he confessed: "I never wanted to open my mouth.
"I don't seek attention. I don’t want to go out there and make it seem like I’m trying to get my name known off of this experience," he continued, adding how he only spoke out after his alias and photo were exposed in court during Combs' intense trial.