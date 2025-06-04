Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Escort Insists Rapper 'Never Touched Him' During 'Freak Offs' With Cassie Ventura Amid Sexuality Claims

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' former escorts has broken their silence about the rapper's "freak off" parties.

Shawn Dearing, 37, was one of more than 10 men hired by the Bad Boy Records founder and his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to perform wild sexual acts with the "Long Way 2 Go" singer throughout her and Combs' decade-long relationship.

In a new interview published Tuesday, June 3, Dearing spoke out for the first time about being hired by Combs for "more than a dozen" "freak off" sessions through a website called Cowboys4Angels under the alias "Skyler," which Ventura testified about in federal district court last month amid the music mogul's ongoing trafficking and racketeering trial.