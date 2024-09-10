or
Matt Damon Refused to Talk About Ben Affleck During Film Festival Chat With Jennifer Lopez, Shares Insider: 'He Was Not Having Any of It'

Photo of Ben Affleck with Matt Damon and a picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: mega

A source said Matt Damon will always have Ben Affleck's back.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Though Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon held hands during a 20-minute chat at the premiere of their flick Unstoppable, an insider insisted the two were not discussing her divorce from the actor's best friend Ben Affleck.

The moment came on Friday, September 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival, an event the newly single dad-of-three skipped despite working on the film.

matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon had a long chat at the Friday, September 6, premiere of their flick 'Unstoppable.'

According to a source, the Jason Bourne star, 56, "shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere."

"It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral," the source continued to spill to a news outlet, hinting she may have done so to purposely get caught on camera.

matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: mega

A source claimed Damon refused to discuss best friend Ben Affleck while chatting with Lopez.

"Her whole hand on his hand was a nice touch — but he was not having any of it," the insider revealed. "He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film — but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all."

The source declared the dad-of-four will "always have Ben's back no matter what."

matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The singer filed to divorce the dad-of-three after two years of marriage.

It's still unclear what Damon and the triple threat, 55, were speaking about, though an insider claimed it was a "deep conversation."

The movie premiere came two weeks after Affleck, 52, and his best pal were seen out to dinner together in Los Angeles following Lopez filing for divorce.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
As OK! reported, a source claimed Damon wasn't over the moon when Affleck — whom he's been close with since they were kids — and Lopez reunited in 2021 and married the following year, as he was around back in the early 2000s when the estranged spouses called off their first engagement.

"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen," the insider told a news outlet. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."

matt damon refused talk ben affleck film festival chat jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Affleck and Damon met as kids while growing up in Boston.

In the end, "Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work."

Since the "Get Right" vocalist and Affleck separated in April, Damon reportedly made it a priority to ensure Affleck stayed sober amid the stress.

Daily Mail reported on Lopez and Damon's conversation at the film festival.

