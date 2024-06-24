Jared Padalecki Reveals He Needed a 'Full Reset' at a Clinic After Struggling With 'Dramatic Suicidal Ideation'
Jared Padalecki candidly revealed details of his past struggles with depression.
In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, the Supernatural star recalled having a "really low moment" in 2015 that resulted in him checking himself into a clinic.
"I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation," he explained. "I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home.’"
"And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment," he shared.
The Walker actor noted that he finally realized that he needed a "full reset" for his mental health after more than a decade of smiling for the cameras and pretending nothing was wrong.
"You go to an audition or on a red carpet and they don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Oh today was rough, I didn’t sleep,’" he continued. They want, ‘Oh it’s great! Excited to be here!’"
"I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest," he admitted.
Padalecki also said that he doesn't wear his past suffering from suicidal thoughts as a "scarlet letter" or see it as something "shameful."
"I wear it proudly. I put it on my face and tell everybody," he said. "If you’re not in a situation where you need that degree of help then don’t seek it. I needed a surgeon — not literally — but I needed it and here I am."
Padalecki pointed out that he still has "highs and lows," with that particular day being a sad one due to heartbreaking news he received about his current television series.
"I’m fine, nothing to worry about but I have a lot of sadness about Walker [being canceled], the family," he emotionally confessed. "Today’s a hard day. It's been a hard month since we found out, but I’m in a great place with my wife, our children, my friends, my family. Seek help, open up."
People reported the sneak peek of Padalecki's upcoming podcast appearance.