'The Dark Cloud Is Finally Clearing Up': Lizzo Confesses She Is 'the Happiest I've Been in 10 Months' Amid Battle With Depression

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it,” wrote the “Rumors” artist, who was sued by her dancers for sexual harassment in August 2023.

“I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be… But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win,” she continued before teasing that she’s been making new music by adding, “I thought my album was finished… but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️.”