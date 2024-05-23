'The Dark Cloud Is Finally Clearing Up': Lizzo Confesses She Is 'the Happiest I've Been in 10 Months' Amid Battle With Depression
Things are looking up for Lizzo.
On Wednesday, May 22, the singer, 36, shared a candid post about her struggle with depression, which had been going on for several months.
“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it,” wrote the “Rumors” artist, who was sued by her dancers for sexual harassment in August 2023.
“I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be… But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win,” she continued before teasing that she’s been making new music by adding, “I thought my album was finished… but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️.”
Fans of the star shared supportive messages in the comments section of the upload.
“Yay!!! So happy that you’re feeling more like yourself and inspired to share some music with the world because of it!!! ❤️,” one person penned, while another said, “So glad that you are starting to feel better. Remember you are not alone!”
The optimistic message came months after the pop icon took to Instagram to claim she would be leaving the music industry.
“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo began her March 29 post as she faced scrutiny for her dancers' shocking claims against her.
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she continued. “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”
“I didn’t sign up for this s--- — I QUIT,” Lizzo concluded.
The star then backtracked and clarified she would continue to make music.
Much of the criticism that pushed her to share the remarks likely stemmed from Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez’s lawsuit against the celeb, which claimed Lizzo exhibited behavior that "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly."
"Privately, she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," the group’s attorney alleged, adding they "were harassed" for their sexual and religious beliefs.
Lizzo denied the allegations, noting they were "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."
"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she added at the time.