Jason Kelce Gets Teased for Wearing Suspenders and Bolo Tie on Football Broadcast: 'Looks Like a Spirit Halloween Amish Farmer Costume'
Jason Kelce may need to hire a stylist.
On the November 18 edition of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the retired athlete had social media in stitches due to the quirky outfit he wore for the pregame show.
The dad-of-three's ensemble consisted of a pair of suspenders over a blue collared shirt in addition to a brown hat and bolo tie.
The Western-inspired theme may have stemmed from the fact that the co-hosts were in Dallas, Tx., for a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans.
Regardless of what inspired the look, Kelce, 37, had viewers cracking up.
"Jason Kelce looks like a Brooklyn mixologist waiting for your $26 drink order," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Looks like Mister Edwards in a Hallmark Channel reboot of Little House on the Prairie."
"Looks like a Spirit Halloween Amish farmer costume," a third individual joked, with a fourth declaring, "He looks like an urbanite cosplaying as a cowboy."
The former Philadelphia Eagles center usually goes for comfort over trendy, as when he was asked why he didn't get dressed up in designer duds before games like some of his teammates, he replied, "What the f--- do I care about a game-day 'fit."
"Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, OK?" Kelce continued on an episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "I don't like to play dress-up. I like to play football, alright?"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During his tenure on the team, Jason was often seen rocking flip-flops despite the weather, something he touched on in the podcast.
"I wear flip-flops all the time. I don’t even know why this is newsworthy," he noted of people talking about his footwear choice. "It’s my go-to."
"People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops," he explained.
Even the brothers' mom, Donna Kelce, 72, has been asked about her sons' sense of fashion, particularly Travis', as he often wears expensive threads when showing up to his games.
"He’s a fashionista [and takes pride in his] image and what he looks like, but not so much to be perfect. It’s more to get to put a smile on people’s faces at times," the mom-of-two spilled of her youngest child, 35, on an episode of Martha Stewart's podcast. "I mean, he’ll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time he’s doing it to make people laugh or to talk. He loves being the center of attention."