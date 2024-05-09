Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Admits the Athlete 'Loves Being the Center of Attention'

Donna added that the Kansas City Chiefs star also has a "very generous, good heart" — something that makes him a great match for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Though Martha Stewart, 82, admitted she was "begged not to mention" the pop star during the interview, she did slip in a question or two.

When asked about the power couple's similarities, Donna replied, "I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."