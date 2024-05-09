Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Admits the Athlete 'Loves Being the Center of Attention'
Donna Kelce is well aware of the fact that son Travis Kelce's style and personality has everyone talking.
The matriarch dished on her youngest child while appearing on a recent episode of the "Martha Stewart Podcast," acknowledging that some of his clothing choices can turn heads.
"He’s a fashionista [and takes pride in his] image and what he looks like, but not so much to be perfect. It’s more to get to put a smile on people’s faces at times," explained the mother-of-two, 71. "I mean, he’ll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time he’s doing it to make people laugh or to talk. He loves being the center of attention."
Donna added that the Kansas City Chiefs star also has a "very generous, good heart" — something that makes him a great match for girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Though Martha Stewart, 82, admitted she was "begged not to mention" the pop star during the interview, she did slip in a question or two.
When asked about the power couple's similarities, Donna replied, "I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."
The businesswoman noted that the "Cruel Summer" singer was "lovely" when she met her, telling Donna, "So good luck with that because that is some situation!"
"Well, you know, you never know," Donna said. "Time will tell."
"You should be so proud of yourself, not just for giving birth to two amazing boys, but you have maintained a really lovely demeanor during this entire time," the chef noted of Donna's increased fame. "You are the all-American mom. So enjoy it because we all think you're great, actually."
Last month, the mother-of-two — she and ex-husband Ed Kelce also have son Jason Kelce, 36 — raved over Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," Donna confessed to a reporter. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."
"I know there’s a few [new songs] that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see. You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her," she said.
Diehard Swifties immediately deduced that the track "The Alchemy" is about the tight end due to the multiple sports references.
"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," Taylor sings in the tune.
The song "So High School" also appears to be about the athlete, as the lyrics read, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle."
The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.