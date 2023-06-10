Jax Taylor Rips 'Tone-Deaf and Selfish' Tom Sandoval Apart After Inviting His Wife Brittany Cartwright to Concert
Jax Taylor didn't mince words after learning Tom Sandoval invited his wife, Brittany Cartwright, to a recent Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras concert amid the fallout from Scandoval.
“This is how tone-deaf and selfish [Sandoval] is,” Taylor seethed to podcast host Claudia Oshry on the Friday, June 9, episode of "The Toast."
“His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany … ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes,’" the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed of the text his wife received from the embattled star — who famously cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with their best friend Raquel Leviss.
“I looked at the phone. I go … ‘Are you f**king serious?'” Taylor said while visibly turning read as he recalled the conversation.
Taking matters into his own hands, Taylor directly responded to his former friend.
“I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f**king text my wife again. How dare you. How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?'” Taylor revealed.
As he ranted on, Taylor dubbed Sandoval a "narcissist" and "not well" for daring to reach out to Cartwright about his performance.
Declared the 43-year-old: “It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar."
Taylor officially cut ties from the bar owner earlier this year following longstanding tension between the two that stemmed from his and Cartwright's wedding in 2019.
Taylor has been publicly backing Sandoval's ex-girlfriend since it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Leviss.
“He’s cheated on every girlfriend he’s had,” Taylor — who left the show with Cartwright in December 2020 after Season 8 — said on the Friday episode.
When Oshry asked whether he has ever covered for Sandoval's infidelities, Taylor quickly replied: “I’ve always outed him.”
Going on to slam Sandoval as "not talented," Taylor suggested: “You should have dreams and goals and whatever, but keep it in your living room."
"It’s really bad," Taylor added of Sandoval's cover band.