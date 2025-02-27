Jay Leno Hits Back at Monica Lewinsky After She Claimed He 'Targeted Her' Over Her Affair With President Bill Clinton: Source

During a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Lewinsky was asked about the difference in the way women and men treated her after the affair became publicly known.

"I think what was interesting that I started to see in the public arena was that it, very sadly, it was a lot of women who said worse things about me than the men," she told host Alex Cooper.

"The men told a lot of jokes, right? So the late-night hosts… I think when Jay Leno retired, some media organization had done a study and listed the top 10 targets, his top 10 targets of his late night show, and I was on that list," Lewinsky continued. "I was the only person who wasn’t a public figure."