Will Smith Made 'Ali' Costar's Life A 'Living Hell' By Making Him 'The Butt Of All His Jokes'

"Even though everything he put me through, I feel sorry for Will Smith; the price he’s going to have to pay is almost bigger than the crime,” he explained. "He was one of the biggest stars in the world, and all this affection people had for him has turned into apathy, all for a moment of stupidity.”

Rodriguez also weighed in on how the famed slap could possibly effect this year’s Academy Awards.

"I think the ratings are gonna be higher, just in the expectation that somebody else is going to do something to become of history in a negative way," he explained. "But I'm sure the host and plenty of other people will be making jokes about Will throughout."