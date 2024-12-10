Too Soon? 50 Cent Mocks Jay-Z for Attending 'Mufasa' Premiere With Family After Rape Accusations: Photos
Jay-Z's attendance at the Hollywood premiere of Mufasa didn't sit well with 50 Cent.
In a since-deleted post, the "In Da Club" rapper mocked Jay-Z for making an appearance at the premiere alongside his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, and their daughter Blue Ivy, 12, just hours after the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker filed to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.
"Jay said they said I [raped] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL," 50 Cent wrote in a later-removed Instagram post.
The 55-year-old flashed several smiles during the premiere — which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. — while posing on the red carpet alongside Beyoncé, 43, Blue Ivy and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, 70, on Monday night, December 9.
Jay-Z and Tina's united front came as a surprise to some after she allegedly "liked" posts about the rape lawsuit against her son-in-law — though Beyoncé's mother later insisted she was "hacked" and hadn't been the one to double tap ABC7Chicago's upload.
"As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" Tina declared.
- 50 Cent Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Is What He's 'Been Saying for 10 Years': 'Just My Perspective'
- 50 Cent Repeatedly Mocks Rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Feds Raid Producer's Home: 'S--- Just Got Real'
- Jay-Z Rape Accuser 'Never Demanded a Penny' From Rapper Despite Blackmail Claims, Alleged Victim's Lawyer Insists
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
50 Cent's comments come after Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee re-filed a lawsuit — previously submitted in October against Sean "Diddy" Combs — to include Jay-Z, naming him as the unidentified male celebrity initially accused of raping the young teenager more than 24 years ago.
The Power co-executive producer has been a top critic of Combs for years, and more recently of those who attended the disgraced "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's parties, after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
During an interview in October, 50 Cent acknowledged his recently heightened criticism of Combs while claiming he'd been doing so for the past decade.
"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," he said roughly two months ago. "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"
In August, 50 Cent revealed why he'd be the one to produce an upcoming Netflix documentary about the investigation into Combs.
"I’m not on the tapes," he said in an interview. "See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, [and] they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape."
50 Cent — whose feud with Combs dates back to the release of his diss track "The Bomb" in 2006 — noted: "So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right.