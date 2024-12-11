Jay-Z's Former Protégé Foxy Brown Shares Cryptic Message After Music Mogul Was Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," he expressed via social media. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."

Jay-Z called the accusations made against him "idiotic" and alleged Buzbee "blackmailed" him by using the lawsuit as a threat to get the award-winning artist to cough up a lump sum of cash.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z noted of his wife, Beyoncé, and their three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.