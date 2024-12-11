Jay-Z's Former Protégé Foxy Brown Shares Cryptic Message After Music Mogul Was Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl
Foxy Brown appeared to be in disbelief by her old mentor Jay-Z's disturbing rape lawsuit.
The "Get Me Home" singer took to Instagram with a cryptic message on Monday, December 9, just one day after Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl during an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 alongside his longtime friend Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Jay-Z's former protégé posted the words "WOW" and "WAIT" in white text over black screens in two separate Instagram Stories on Monday, with the second word featuring a shocked face emoji next to it. She also uploaded a third all-black post with one single cold face emoji in the center.
Brown — whose real name is Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand — first started working with the Roc Nation founder, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1996, when he helped the aspiring female rapper release her debut album, Ill Na Na. The record featured a collaboration between the two titled "I'll Be," which was dropped as the album's second single in 1997.
Back in October, Brown responded to rumors she and Jay-Z engaged in a sexual relationship while she was underage, appearing to deny the claims and insisting she never signed an NDA.
Brown's cryptic series of posts occurred on the same day Jay-Z filed to dismiss the rape lawsuit against him — which was initially submitted in October against Combs and two unidentified celebrities but was refiled on Sunday, December 8, to specifically reveal the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker's name.
Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro urged the court to either deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously or dismiss the lawsuit as a whole.
"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro wrote in court documents, demanding an end to Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee's "sprawling extortion saga – [a] saga whose aim is base and measured in dollars."
Buzbee is representing more than 150 alleged victims of Combs.
Jay-Z warned the renowned lawyer to stop messing with him in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram on Sunday evening.
"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," he expressed via social media. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."
Jay-Z called the accusations made against him "idiotic" and alleged Buzbee "blackmailed" him by using the lawsuit as a threat to get the award-winning artist to cough up a lump sum of cash.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z noted of his wife, Beyoncé, and their three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.