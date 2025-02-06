Jay-Z's Surprise Move in Latest Legal Battle: Rapper Ends Brawl With Alleged Teen Rape Victim's Lawyer

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

He went on to call the allegations “heinous” and said anyone who would “commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away.”

Continuing to go after Buzbee — who he said he’s “more than prepared to deal with” the star — Jay-Z explained his “only heartbreak” was for his family.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down,” he elaborated, “one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”