Jay-Z's Surprise Move in Latest Legal Battle: Rapper Ends Brawl With Alleged Teen Rape Victim's Lawyer

In a surprise move in his legal battle, Jay-Z has ended his brawl with the alleged teen rape victim's lawyer.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

In a shocking turn in Jay-Zs ongoing legal drama related to accusations of rape, his lawyers have asked to withdraw his request to sanction the lawyer behind the lawsuit.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

In a letter to Judge Analisa Torres obtained by Deadline, Jay-Z's lawyer wrote they respectfully request “Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice.” “We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice,” the note stated.

The allegations against Jay-Z also involve Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

As OK! previously reported, the specific accusation against the "99 Problems" rapper is that he, Sean “Diddy” Combs and an unidentified female, known as “Celebrity B,” repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000.

When the allegations were initially made in December 2024, Jay-Z released a statement vehemently denying them, and went after Tony Buzbee, the lawyer behind the litigation against him.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z detailed his heartbreak for his family after the allegations made headlines.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

He went on to call the allegations “heinous” and said anyone who would “commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away.”

Continuing to go after Buzbee — who he said he’s “more than prepared to deal with” the star — Jay-Z explained his “only heartbreak” was for his family.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down,” he elaborated, “one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

Jay-Z vowed to not give 'one red penny' over the allegations against him.

Jay-Z's latest move in his legal issue is a change from what his lawyer, Alex Spiro, submitted to Judge Torres on January 29 as a response memorandum of law for monetary sanctions.

“Mr. Carter seeks only to hold Mr. Buzbee to the ethical standards that constrain any responsible attorney who would solemnly sign his name to allegations in court,” Spiro wrote at the time.

“Without such guardrails on litigation,” Spiro added, “there is obvious, worrisome risk: Someone in Mr. Buzbee’s position could level reputation-destroying allegations indiscriminately in court, with an eye towards leveraging them in sensationalist fashion outside of court, without ever properly inquiring into their truth or facing accountability.”

Spiro and Buzbee have yet to comment on the latest development in the case.

