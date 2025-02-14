Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bombshell Rape Case 'Voluntarily Dismissed With Prejudice'
The lawsuit accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was "voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" by the Jane Doe's legal team on Friday, February 14.
Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, released a statement slamming the allegations as "frivolous, fictitious" and "appalling."
"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere," the statement read. "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."
"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions," the statement continued. "The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."
The statement was signed with the 55-year-old rapper's legal name, Shawn Carter.
Alex Spiro, who represents Jay-Z, called the dismissed lawsuit a "false case" that "never should have been brought" in his own statement.
"By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can — he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," Spiro concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the legal filing alleged the disgraced music producer and the "Run This Town" artist raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000 after she was taken to an MTV Music Video Awards after-party.
The lawsuit claimed she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy, lightheaded" and like she "needed to lie down" until she went into another room to rest. Later, Combs and Carter allegedly entered the room and Combs reportedly told her, "You are ready to party!"
Jay-Z denied the allegations and accused attorney Tony Buzbee of "blackmail."
"You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," he said in a social media statement. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."
Variety reported the case was dismissed.