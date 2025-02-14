Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bombshell Rape Case 'Voluntarily Dismissed With Prejudice'

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere," the statement read. "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions," the statement continued. "The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

The statement was signed with the 55-year-old rapper's legal name, Shawn Carter.