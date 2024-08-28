'I Just Felt Terrible': J.D. Vance Admits His Awkward Interaction With Georgia Donut Shop Employee Could Have Been Better

Accompanied by a group of reporters, Vance made a campaign stop at the shop and ordered two dozen donuts. However, the encounter took an unexpected turn when the employee was reluctant to appear on camera.

Vance promptly instructed the press to exclude her from their footage, indicating a desire to respect her privacy. However, things only worsened from there, as during the brief exchange, Vance awkwardly introduced himself, stating: "I'm J.D. Vance, I'm running for vice president."

The staffer didn't seem impressed, as she simply replied, "Okay" in a dull tone.

