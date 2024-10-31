J.D. Vance Says He'd 'Bet $100' Hunter Biden Will Vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Election
J.D. Vance is no fan of President Joe Biden — and he doesn't think his son Hunter is either.
During a recent sit-down with Joe Rogan, the vice presidential nominee admitted he wanted to "hang out with" the POTUS' troubled son after the 54-year-old spent years mired in scandal.
"This is my, you know, an act of bipartisanship," he told the "Joe Rogan Experience" host. "The one thing that Republicans, man, that I think we got really wrong in the last few years is the anti-Hunter Biden stuff. I mean, I may [be] the only Republican. That dude, that dude, knows how to have a good time."
"He’s like Hunter S. Thompson without the writing talent. That guy went hard. You got to give it to him," the Fear Factor alum added, seemingly referring to Hunter's struggles with drugs and alcohol.
Vance took things a step further when he said he'd even "bet $100 that Hunter Biden is voting for Donald Trump for president."
Rogan responded, "Well, he doesn't seem like he likes his dad."
"I might bet $20 on his dad voting for Donald Trump for president," the 40-year-old added. "Especially last night, after the garbage comment ... After we win, I’m going to be convinced that Joe Biden was helping us the whole time."
As OK! previously reported, the president found himself in hot water with critics after he appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage." The 81-year-old had been referring to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive joke that Puerto Rico was a "floating island" of trash.
"Well, let me tell you something … the Puerto Ricans that I know… they’re good, decent, honorable people," the POTUS said earlier this week. "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters— His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American."
The White House later said the president meant the "supporter's" garbage, not that MAGA supporters were garbage.
Following his controversial comment, Vice President Kamala Harris said she "strongly disagrees" with "any criticism of people based on who they vote for."
"You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not," she continued. "I am sincere in what I mean: When elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me, and address their needs and their desires."