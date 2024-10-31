J.D. Vance Says He'd 'Bet $100' Hunter Biden Will Vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Election

"This is my, you know, an act of bipartisanship," he told the "Joe Rogan Experience" host. "The one thing that Republicans, man, that I think we got really wrong in the last few years is the anti-Hunter Biden stuff. I mean, I may [be] the only Republican. That dude, that dude, knows how to have a good time."

"He’s like Hunter S. Thompson without the writing talent. That guy went hard. You got to give it to him," the Fear Factor alum added, seemingly referring to Hunter's struggles with drugs and alcohol.