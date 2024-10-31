or
President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Pretending to Bite Costumed Babies at White House Halloween Event: 'Really Creepy'

Photo of President Joe Biden at White House Halloween event.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden handed out candy to kids at a White House Halloween event.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden celebrated his last Halloween in the White House by handing out sweets to costumed kids on Wednesday, October 30.

At the trick-or-treat event, Biden, 81, was seen playfully saluting a child wearing a U.S. Air Force costume and giving out a bag of candy to a little girl dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. However, the president was heavily criticized after photos of him pretending to bite a baby went viral.

joe biden faces backlash pretending bite babies halloween creepy
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden hosted the trick-or-treat event on October 30.

One picture featured Biden nibbling a baby wearing a chicken costume in the leg. A second snapshot showed the politician's mouth wide as he jokingly held up a child's foot to it as if he planned to eat it.

Although the babies were with their parents and it all appeared to be in good fun, many critics on social media argued it was inappropriate.

joe biden faces backlash pretending bite babies halloween creepy
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden was criticized for pretending to bite a baby's leg.

One X user wrote, "Joe Biden already has a problem with being creepy with kids & the optics of this are awful."

A second person chimed in, "Nibbling on the feet of your own grandchildren, I believe is acceptable and very common for grandparents to do. But doing it to someone else’s child is really creepy, WTF."

Another critic suggested that either Biden was "clueless" that his behavior was "creepy" to others or he simply didn't care.

A fourth user penned, "Something is seriously wrong with Joe Biden."

joe biden faces backlash pretending bite babies halloween creepy
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden was called 'creepy' on social media.

This isn't the first time the 81-year-old has been called out for acting too familiar with other people's children. Last year, television host Piers Morgan slammed Biden for an awkward interaction that he had with a little girl from Finland.

"How does he keep doing this? Why does he keep doing this? You think he’s Hannibal Lecter or something? It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s definitely unpresidential," Morgan ranted. "What is he doing with that young kid? Literally nibbling her! I hate to even say it because it sounds so weird! He’s the president!"

joe biden faces backlash pretending bite babies halloween creepy
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden was called out in 2022 for giving awkward dating advice to a teen girl.

Biden was also criticized for giving a teenage girl unsolicited dating advice following a speaking engagement at Irvine Valley College in Southern California back in 2022.

"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30," he said in the video clip. shared by a reporter.

The girl laughed and replied, "Okay. I’ll keep that in mind."

