J.D. Vance Accused of 'Inviting Violence' at Rally By Bringing Up Assassins Days After Second Donald Trump Gunman Was Arrested

Vance previously claimed the Democrats' language surrounding Trump and the "fears for democracy" incited violence, appearing to lump some of the blame on them for the previous assassination attempts on the former president.

He told Fox News, "President Trump has now had two assassination attempts on his life in the past two months. Thank God that hasn't happened on the other side, but more importantly, a lot of this stuff seems motivated as much by censorship as anything else."

"It's not just that Donald Trump is bad — they say it's also that he is a threat to democracy. 'He must be eliminated. He must be silenced. He must be kicked off of social media,'" the VP hopeful continued. "When you pair these criticisms of his policy with the argument that he has to be censored, some person is going to take a gun into their own hands and decide to actually commit the ultimate act of censorship, which is killing somebody."

