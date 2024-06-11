Hunter Biden Claims He Is 'More Grateful' for the Support From His Family Than He Is 'Disappointed' by the Guilty Verdict

Shortly after the verdict, President Joe Biden released his own statement.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he noted. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."