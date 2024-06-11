Hunter Biden Claims He Is 'More Grateful' for the Support From His Family Than He Is 'Disappointed' by the Guilty Verdict
Hunter Biden is feeling thankful for his family after being convicted in his federal gun trial.
The first son was charged with illegally purchasing a handgun after lying on the application pertaining to questions about his past drug use.
On Tuesday, June 11, he was found guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter said in a statement following the hearing. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."
The 54-year-old's defense lawyer, Abbe Lowell, shared they were naturally unhappy with the jury's verdict.
"We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter," Lowell continued. "Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family."
Shortly after the verdict, President Joe Biden released his own statement.
"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."
"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he noted. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."
As OK! previously reported, on the first day of jury selection, Hunter was joined in court by his half-sister, Ashley Biden, wife Melissa Cohen, stepmother Jill and President Biden's brother-in-law, Kevin Morris.
Hunter faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars, though the judge could also choose to give him house arrest or probation for the charges.
The date for his sentencing hearing has yet to be announced.