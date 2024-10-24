or
'I Wouldn't Take It Off the Books': Donald Trump Says He Isn't Ruling Out Pardoning 'Bad Boy' Hunter Biden If President

i wouldnt take it off the books donald trump says he wouldnt rule out pardoning hunter biden if hes president pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Donald Trump said he would help out President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden if he's president again.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” the 78-year-old, told radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he isn't opposed to pardoning Hunter Biden.

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what — and Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do is see the laptop from h--- — but I happen to think it’s very bad for our country,” Donald continued.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Hunter Biden is a 'bad boy.'

The ex-reality star then brought up his rival Hillary Clinton, saying he "could have gone" after her after defeating her in the 2016 election.

"I could have gotten Hillary Clinton very easily. And when they say lock her up, whenever they said ‘lock her,’ you know, they’d start, 30,000 people, ‘lock her up, lock her up.’ What did I do? I always say take it easy, just relax. We’re winning. Take it easy. Take it easy," he declared.

Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison.

He added: “I could have had her put in jail. And I decided I didn’t want to do that. I thought it would look terrible. You had the wife of the president of the United States going to jail. I thought it would be very bad if we did that. And I made sure that didn’t happen, OK? I thought it would be bad.”

As OK! previously reported, Hunter, 54, was convicted of three federal felonies relating to lying about using drugs while in possession of a gun.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said they would “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available" in June.

Hunter said he was disappointed by the outcome in a written letter.

Joe, 81, and his wife said they were still proud of their son, who has been sober since 2019.

At the time,Trump’s campaign called the verdict “nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.”

Hunter is facing 25 years in prison but will likely be handed a lighter sentence because he doesn't have any prior convictions.

Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden also pleaded guilty to tax charges in September.

Hunter also pleaded guilty to tax charges in September. He faces up to 17 years in prison on those charges.

