As OK! previously reported, Hunter, 54, was convicted of three federal felonies relating to lying about using drugs while in possession of a gun.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said they would “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available" in June.

Hunter said he was disappointed by the outcome in a written letter.

Joe, 81, and his wife said they were still proud of their son, who has been sober since 2019.

At the time,Trump’s campaign called the verdict “nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.”

Hunter is facing 25 years in prison but will likely be handed a lighter sentence because he doesn't have any prior convictions.