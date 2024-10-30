Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out 'Unpatriotic' Donald Trump and Declares He's Voting for Kamala Harris

The action star confessed he no longer recognizes the country and said citizens are "right to be furious." He also called out politicians for saying what is needed to win elections while national debt increases and other "problems just keep rolling."

"It is a just game to them. But it is life for my fellow Americans. We should be pissed!" he declared. "But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea — that won’t solve our problems."