Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out 'Unpatriotic' Donald Trump and Declares He's Voting for Kamala Harris
Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed Donald Trump for his repeated insults against the United States in a passionate endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris.
On Wednesday, October 30, the Terminator actor admitted in a lengthy post on X that he dislikes politics and doesn't trust most politicians, but he felt obligated to speak out as the 2024 presidential election approaches.
"My time as Governor taught me to love policy and ignore politics. I’m proud of the work I did to help clean up our air, create jobs, balance the budget, make the biggest infrastructure investment in state history, and take power from the politicians and give it back to the people when it comes to our redistricting process and our primaries in California," he wrote. "That’s policy. It requires working with the other side, not insulting them to win your next election." "Let me be honest with you: I don’t like either party right now," he continued. "My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren’t any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime."
Schwarzenegger said he wants to "tune out" politics, but he can't bring himself to do that. "Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets," he added, seemingly referring to Trump's constant claims the 2020 election was stolen. "To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious."
"I will always be an American before I am a Republican," he said. "That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."
The action star confessed he no longer recognizes the country and said citizens are "right to be furious." He also called out politicians for saying what is needed to win elections while national debt increases and other "problems just keep rolling."
"It is a just game to them. But it is life for my fellow Americans. We should be pissed!" he declared. "But a candidate who won’t respect your vote unless it is for him, a candidate who will send his followers to storm the Capitol while he watches with a Diet Coke, a candidate who has shown no ability to work to pass any policy besides a tax cut that helped his donors and other rich people like me but helped no one else else, a candidate who thinks Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea — that won’t solve our problems."
Schwarzenegger suggested that Trump would only bring the country "four more years of bulls---" and make things "more divided and more hateful." "I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz. Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us," he concluded.