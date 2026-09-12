J.D. Vance Dismisses Maria Bartiromo Press Secretary Speculation After Fox Exit: 'I Don't Think So'

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Vice President J.D. Vance did not exactly treat the Maria Bartiromo press secretary rumor like a serious trial balloon. During the first official White House press briefing in more than a month, Vance was asked whether Bartiromo, who just left Fox News after more than 12 years, might replace former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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Source: MEGA Maria Bartiromo’s abrupt Fox News exit fueled questions about her next career move.

The question came after Fox abruptly announced Bartiromo’s exit, setting off speculation about the longtime Trump-friendly anchor’s next move. “I don’t know, man,” Vance said, laughing. “No, I don’t think so.”

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A Fox Exit Fuels Rumors

Source: MEGA The vice president praised Maria Bartiromo as a talented journalist.

Fox News Media announced Bartiromo’s departure effective immediately and thanked her for her work, but did not publicly explain the move. Her Fox Business show Mornings with Maria is being rebranded as Mornings with FOX Business, with rotating anchors, along with other lineup changes. Vance said he had only just seen the news before walking into the briefing room. “I love Maria. I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent,” he said. “I don’t get involved in the personal drama of media stations.” He then joked that Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy should come to the podium and answer questions about Bartiromo’s departure.

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Donald Trump Ties Keep the Question Alive

Source: MEGA Her longstanding ties to Donald Trump kept the White House press secretary speculation alive.

Bartiromo’s close relationship with President Donald Trump helped fuel the speculation. She frequently interviewed him during her Fox tenure and became one of the network’s most prominent pro-Trump voices after two decades as a financial journalist at CNBC. Status reported that Bartiromo’s departure followed allegations that she shared internal Fox editorial guidance about coverage of Trump’s July address with the White House. Her attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied reports that she was fired, calling them false. “I wish her all the best,” Vance said. “She’s a very very dear friend. I haven’t even talked to her, so I don’t know the backstory about why she’s decided to leave Fox News.”

The Press Secretary Search

Source: MEGA The administration continued searching for a replacement for Karoline Leavitt.