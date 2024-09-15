'No One Likes Him': 'Awkward' J.D. Vance Bashed After Woman Refuses to Take a Photo With Him
Snubbed!
On Saturday, September 14, J.D. Vance, 40, was slammed after a clip of the vice-presidential nominee getting rejected for asking a woman if she wanted a photo went viral.
"Vance: Do you want to take [a picture together] too? Woman: I'm okay. Vance: Okay, alright, sounds good. Thank you, ma'am, yeah," one user penned alongside the footage.
In response to the clip, people bashed the Republican politician — who is running alongside Donald Trump, 78 — for the cringe-worthy moment.
“Bwahahahhahha! That’s embarrassing,” one person wrote, as another added, “He is so awkward it’s embarrassing. No one likes him lmao.”
A third noted, “OOOOOhhhhh that's gotta hurt!” while a fourth dissed, “He is so f------ weird.”
As OK! previously reported, the Ohio senator has been repeatedly criticized online since he became Trump’s right-hand man.
Most recently, Vance was trolled for trying to downplay Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris by going after billionaire celebrities, similar to Trump himself.
While on Fox News' The Story on September 11, Vance was queried about the pop star’s choice to back Harris.
“She has 283 million followers on Instagram,” the reporter began. “And I’m sure that someone brought to your attention that she signed it ‘Childless Cat Lady.’ This is a phrase you are going to hear in your dreams and your nightmares for many years to come. How do you speak to women voters who, obviously, they care about what she thinks?”
Vance replied: “Well, look, we admire Taylor Swift’s music. I don’t think most Americans — whether they like her music or fans of hers or not — are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”
"When grocery prices go up 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire," he added.
After hearing Vance’s remarks Swifties came after him, with many pointing out the irony of his statement.
"Once again, I gotta say J.D. Vance has a knack for accidentally delivering the most spot-on critical assessments of Trump," one user said, as another added, "Deeply unserious thing to say when your running mate is an out-of-touch billionaire celebrity."
Another person noted, "This is the greatest Republican Party self-own of the week. They are beyond cooked, and they have zero self-awareness."